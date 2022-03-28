Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,664 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ecolab by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 863,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,467,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock opened at $177.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

