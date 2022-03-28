American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 166.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in American Express by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in American Express by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $190.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.31 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

