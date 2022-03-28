Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.29.

NYSE:SRE opened at $162.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $162.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.84.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 111.44%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

