Northland Power Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$40.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$47.32.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPI. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.71.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

