Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $104,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $76.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

Goosehead Insurance Profile (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.