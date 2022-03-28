Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of BRE opened at C$16.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.84 million and a P/E ratio of 32.02. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$14.99 and a one year high of C$18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.48.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.72 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

