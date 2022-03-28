Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Lowers Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after buying an additional 832,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,573,000 after purchasing an additional 806,161 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Ferguson by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ferguson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,141,000 after purchasing an additional 243,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ferguson by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ferguson from £150 ($197.47) to £140 ($184.31) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($204.05) to £140 ($184.31) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,092.25.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $139.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $118.66 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

