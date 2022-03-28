Illuvium (ILV) Price Up 13.2% This Week

Illuvium (ILV) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Illuvium has a market cap of $414.91 million and $26.54 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $637.64 or 0.01350539 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.15 or 0.07072382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,192.46 or 0.99954372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,686 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

