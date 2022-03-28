Analysts Set Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Target Price at $188.33

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMYGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDSMY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €192.00 ($210.99) to €193.00 ($212.09) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

RDSMY stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

