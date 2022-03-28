Analysts Set Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Target Price at $188.33

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDSMY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €192.00 ($210.99) to €193.00 ($212.09) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

RDSMY stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

