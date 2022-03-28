Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $69.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

