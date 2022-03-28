SunContract (SNC) Price Hits $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

SunContract (SNC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, SunContract has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $545,741.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00036155 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00110499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

