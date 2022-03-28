Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 40.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 51,727 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 17.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LITE opened at $98.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.09.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

