Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $1.97 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,136,000 after acquiring an additional 747,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $137.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average of $141.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

