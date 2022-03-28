E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Short Interest Up 192.3% in March

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of EQUR stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.35. E-Qure has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Get E-Qure alerts:

E-Qure Company Profile (Get Rating)

E-QURE Corp. engages in providing medical devices. Its product includes the Bioelectrical Signal Therapy, which is used to treat chronic wounds which include Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure (Decubitus) Ulcers and Vascular (Arterial and Venous) Leg Ulcers. The company was founded on August 31, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E-Qure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Qure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.