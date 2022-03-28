E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Short Interest Up 192.3% in March

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of EQUR stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.35. E-Qure has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
E-Qure Company Profile (Get Rating)
