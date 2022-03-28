Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Up 205.6% in March

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 205.6% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVCHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

OVCHY opened at $18.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

