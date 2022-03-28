Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ RNERU opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNERU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000.

