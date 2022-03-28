Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $176.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day moving average is $166.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $465.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
