Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 1,563 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $465.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
