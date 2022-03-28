Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.56 billion-$11.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.23.

ORCL opened at $81.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $218.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

