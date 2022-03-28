Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 11,700 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

