Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,087 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after buying an additional 33,352,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after buying an additional 12,159,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after buying an additional 7,557,634 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

