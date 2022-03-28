Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.56) target price on the stock.

RMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.23) to GBX 768 ($10.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($6.19) to GBX 355 ($4.67) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 685.45 ($9.02).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 357.48 ($4.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.10. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 404.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 450.78.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

