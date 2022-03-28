Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 165 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $188.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.63. The stock has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

