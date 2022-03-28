Berenberg Bank Trims RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Target Price to GBX 4,000

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,680 ($61.61) to GBX 4,000 ($52.66) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.44) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($46.74) to GBX 3,840 ($50.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,306.67 ($56.70).

LON RHIM opened at GBX 2,522 ($33.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,048.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,232.03. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.69).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of €1.00 ($1.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

