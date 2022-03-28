Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target at $1,337.56

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,337.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.84) to GBX 2,630 ($34.62) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.