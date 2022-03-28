Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target at $1,337.56

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,337.56.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.84) to GBX 2,630 ($34.62) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $51.84.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Admiral Group (AMIGY)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.