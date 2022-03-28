Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. ITT posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

ITT stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43. ITT has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.