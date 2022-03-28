StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0028 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.002761.

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

SVAUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

