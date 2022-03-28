Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Shares of AHH opened at $14.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,519,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

