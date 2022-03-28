Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
TCN stock opened at C$20.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.24. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$12.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$155.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at C$218,485.40.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
