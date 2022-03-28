Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TCN stock opened at C$20.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.24. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$12.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$155.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.25.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at C$218,485.40.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

