Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

TNABY stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Several research firms have commented on TNABY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

