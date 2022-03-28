Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SEA by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after buying an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180,655 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at $639,249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SEA by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $288,931,000 after acquiring an additional 752,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $116.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average is $234.22. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.60.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

