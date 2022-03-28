Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Lifted by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $395.07 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.77 and a 1-year high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

