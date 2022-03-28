Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equinix by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Equinix by 2.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 163.4% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $710.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $769.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.47 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

