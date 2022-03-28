Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 149.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,899 shares of company stock valued at $146,987. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,959,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

