Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 182 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Security National Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 48,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 123,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

NYSE:DIS opened at $139.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

