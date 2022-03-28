Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given New €53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

