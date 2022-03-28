Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given New €53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
