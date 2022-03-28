Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRRDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 2,500 ($32.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.33) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 2,408 ($31.70) to GBX 1,855 ($24.42) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

