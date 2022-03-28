ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OBSV. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ObsEva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

