ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OBSV. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ObsEva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.
Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36.
About ObsEva (Get Rating)
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
