Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 983 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 201.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of OKE opened at $72.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

