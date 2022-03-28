Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFED stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $140.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.62. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $34.86.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

