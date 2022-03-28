Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Decreases By 40.7%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of BTI stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
