Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35-7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.800-$7.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $91.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.22. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Science Applications International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Science Applications International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

