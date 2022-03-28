Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Raised by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $106.73 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average of $131.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

