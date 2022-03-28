Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

CPYYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

