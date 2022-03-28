Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Price Target Cut to €52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from €53.00 ($58.24) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($67.03) target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Vonovia stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

