TrueDeck Market Capitalization Tops $51,236.76 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 81.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $51,236.76 and approximately $18,771.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

