Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $3,751.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,751.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.99) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.51) to GBX 4,950 ($65.17) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $276.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $236.38 and a 1 year high of $349.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

About Ashtead Group (Get Rating)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.