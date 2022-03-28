The Ensign Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.
Shares of ENSG opened at $86.51 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $837,680. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.