The Ensign Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Shares of ENSG opened at $86.51 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $837,680. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

