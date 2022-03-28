Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of INGXF opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGXF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

