RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

